Shooting victim pointed replica gun, Pleasanton police say

A 58-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend, police said Monday. At 11:36 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call from the wife of Shannon Estill, who said her husband was acting oddly and, fearing for her and her daughter's safety, had locked themselves in an upstairs bathroom.

