Shooting victim pointed replica gun, Pleasanton police say
A 58-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend, police said Monday. At 11:36 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call from the wife of Shannon Estill, who said her husband was acting oddly and, fearing for her and her daughter's safety, had locked themselves in an upstairs bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|1 hr
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|San Jose Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|Mon
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|Mon
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC