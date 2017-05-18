School Evacuated After Bottle Labeled...

School Evacuated After Bottle Labeled 'Nitroglycerin' Found

Bridges Academy in San Jose was evacuated Friday after the discovery of a backpack containing a bottle of liquid labeled "Nitroglycerin," police say. Robert Handa reports.

