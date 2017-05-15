San Jose: Young mom killed in crash near Communications Hill

A 19-year-old San Jose woman was killed late Friday in a solo-car crash near Communications Hill that also injured her boyfriend and 19-month-old son, according to police and an online fundraiser for the woman. On Monday, the woman was identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office and the fundraiser as Briseida Salazar Gallegos.

