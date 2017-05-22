San Jose: Third suspect arrested in a...

San Jose: Third suspect arrested in a oeMiss Floa murder case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 88-year-old Flo Douglas, who was brutally beaten in a home-invasion robbery in September. Perla Arreloa, who authorities say helped primary suspect Zachary Omar Cuen conceal the alleged crime by disposing of evidence and lying to investigators on multiple occasions, was arrested Friday by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 8 hr Jerry Brown 5
Trump Does Eunuch Tango 14 hr notable quotes 1
Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix 16 hr Sensitive Materia... 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 10 Hillary Cliton 2
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) May 5 a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) May 5 a-citizen 14
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC