San Jose: Third suspect arrested in a oeMiss Floa murder case

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 88-year-old Flo Douglas, who was brutally beaten in a home-invasion robbery in September. Perla Arreloa, who authorities say helped primary suspect Zachary Omar Cuen conceal the alleged crime by disposing of evidence and lying to investigators on multiple occasions, was arrested Friday by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

