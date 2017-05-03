San Jose: SWAT team called to Willow Glen neighborhood

Residents in the Willow Glen neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place late Wednesday while police SWAT units descended on the area shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of shots fired. A portion of Lincoln Avenue was shut down near Nevada Avenue, and dozens of police officers were seen in the area, along with an armored vehicle, to deal with a possible barricaded suspect.

