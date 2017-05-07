San Jose: Signs of stroke the key message at Stroke Awareness Foundation Walk
Before Chuck Toeniskoetter helped launch stroke centers at every hospital in Santa Clara County and beyond, before he helped create a free stroke App to aid frantic victims, and long before Sunday's spirited fundraising walk around the Municipal Rose Garden, the prominent San Jose developer thought he was going to die. During a winter ski trip at Bear Valley Ski Area deep in the Sierra in 2000, his right side went limp and he was baffled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 5
|Pppp
|311
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC