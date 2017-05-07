San Jose: Signs of stroke key message at Stroke Awareness Walk

Before Chuck Toeniskoetter helped launch stroke centers at every hospital in Santa Clara County and beyond, before he helped create a free stroke App to aid frantic victims, and long before Sunday's spirited fundraising walk around the Municipal Rose Garden, the prominent San Jose developer thought he was going to die. During a winter ski trip at Bear Valley Ski Area deep in the Sierra in 2000, his right side went limp and he was baffled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.