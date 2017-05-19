San Jose: Schools evacuated after dis...

San Jose: Schools evacuated after discovery of a nitroglycerina -labeled bottle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Students at a shared middle-school campus were evacuated from their classrooms Friday morning and a bomb squad was called out for the reported discovery of a backpack containing a "nitroglycerin"-labeled bottle, authorities said. The discovery was made Friday morning at ACE Franklin-McKinley charter middle school and Bridges Academy middle school, which are co-located on a campus on McLaughlin Avenue between Story and Tully roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 11 hr Mark Suckinburger 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Fri Chronicle 313
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 10 Hillary Cliton 2
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) May 5 a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) May 5 a-citizen 14
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) May 5 a-citizen 5
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... May 4 Bella Esmail Moore 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC