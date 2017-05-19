San Jose: Schools evacuated after discovery of a nitroglycerina -labeled bottle

Students at a shared middle-school campus were evacuated from their classrooms Friday morning and a bomb squad was called out for the reported discovery of a backpack containing a "nitroglycerin"-labeled bottle, authorities said. The discovery was made Friday morning at ACE Franklin-McKinley charter middle school and Bridges Academy middle school, which are co-located on a campus on McLaughlin Avenue between Story and Tully roads.

