San Jose: Schools evacuated after discovery of a nitroglycerina -labeled bottle
Students at a shared middle-school campus were evacuated from their classrooms Friday morning and a bomb squad was called out for the reported discovery of a backpack containing a "nitroglycerin"-labeled bottle, authorities said. The discovery was made Friday morning at ACE Franklin-McKinley charter middle school and Bridges Academy middle school, which are co-located on a campus on McLaughlin Avenue between Story and Tully roads.
