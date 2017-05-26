San Jose: Police seek missing woman with Alzheimer's
Police are seeking public assistance in their search for a San Jose woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing Thursday. Diana Kozlowski, 77, was last seen walking away from an independent living home in the 1000 block of Marianelli Court around 10 a.m. Thursday.
