San Jose police kill gunman they say shot dead ex's parents
The San Jose Police Department remains on the scene of a fatal double shooting that ended with a police involved shooting in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 4, 2017. San Jose police shot and killed a gunman after he killed the parents of an ex-girlfriend and then turned the gun on officers, the police chief Eddie Garcia said.
