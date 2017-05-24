San Jose police identify man shot, killed in front of Wienerschnitzel
The man who was shot and killed last week in front of a Wienerschnitzel south of downtown has been identified as 38-year-old George Garza of San Jose. On May 18, officers were patrolling the area near the fast-food eatery at Edwards Avenue and South First Street when they heard gunshots shortly after 10 p.m., according to San Jose police Sgt.
