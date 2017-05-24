San Jose police identify man shot, killed in front of Wienerschnitzel

The man who was shot and killed last week in front of a Wienerschnitzel south of downtown has been identified as 38-year-old George Garza of San Jose. On May 18, officers were patrolling the area near the fast-food eatery at Edwards Avenue and South First Street when they heard gunshots shortly after 10 p.m., according to San Jose police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.