San Jose police ask public's help finding missing at-risk man
San Jose police are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly man with dementia who was last seen earlier this morning. Nien Huynh, 94, was last seen at about 9:15 a.m. in the area of Kinsule Court, near his family's home, according to San Jose police.
