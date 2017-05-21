San Jose police ask public's help fin...

San Jose police ask public's help finding missing at-risk man

San Jose police are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly man with dementia who was last seen earlier this morning. Nien Huynh, 94, was last seen at about 9:15 a.m. in the area of Kinsule Court, near his family's home, according to San Jose police.

