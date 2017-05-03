San Jose Plans Two Years of Vision Zero Action
To cross or not to cross? Unclear directions and high speeds make this a concerning crosswalk in South San Jose. Kudos to the City of San Jose this week for approving the draft Vision Zero Two-Year Action Plan .
