San Jose: Officer cleared in 2016 shooting of man who stabbed wife, friend
Prosecutors say a San Jose police officer lawfully shot and killed a man in March 2016 moments after the man stabbed his estranged wife, fatally wounded her friend, and was slowly leaving the scene with knife still in hand. A domestic-violence restraining order had been secured against 45-year-old Byron Rosas when he went to his wife's house near second and Martha streets the evening of March 7, 2016, according to a report on the shooting released Tuesday by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|312
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC