San Jose: Officer cleared in 2016 shooting of man who stabbed wife, friend

Prosecutors say a San Jose police officer lawfully shot and killed a man in March 2016 moments after the man stabbed his estranged wife, fatally wounded her friend, and was slowly leaving the scene with knife still in hand. A domestic-violence restraining order had been secured against 45-year-old Byron Rosas when he went to his wife's house near second and Martha streets the evening of March 7, 2016, according to a report on the shooting released Tuesday by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

