San Jose: Man hospitalized after car collides with light-rail train

After a harrowing two-hour ordeal where rescue crews worked frantically to free a driver from an SUV lodged underneath a light-rail train, he emerged without major injury from the Monday-morning collision in East San Jose. The collision was reported at 8:09 a.m. at North Capitol Avenue and McKee Road involving the train and a Suzuki SUV, according to San Jose police, which is investigating the crash.

