San Jose: Man, 72, dies from injuries in car crash on Branham Lane
A 72-year-old San Jose man has died from injuries he suffered in a car crash early Monday morning on Branham Lane, according to authorities. Mohammad Ghanati's car crashed into trees in the center median on Branham Lane near Calle de Farrar, according to the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|7 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Annoyed
|312
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC