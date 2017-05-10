San Jose: Man, 72, dies from injuries...

San Jose: Man, 72, dies from injuries in car crash on Branham Lane

18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A 72-year-old San Jose man has died from injuries he suffered in a car crash early Monday morning on Branham Lane, according to authorities. Mohammad Ghanati's car crashed into trees in the center median on Branham Lane near Calle de Farrar, according to the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

