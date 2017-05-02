San Jose: Inmate dies at hospital from medical issues
A jail inmate who was hospitalized last month for chronic medical issues died at Valley Medical Center on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The 67-year-old male inmate, whose name was not released pending notification of his next of kin, had been at the Main Jail on West Hedding Street since September 2014 on a murder charge.
