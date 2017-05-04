Roadshow: Major litter pickup coming ...

Roadshow: Major litter pickup coming on Bay Area freeways

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Contra Costa Times

Trash litters the onramp from Bird Ave. to northbound 280 freeway in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday took the first steps in holding Caltrans - the state agency that maintains the highway property - responsible for piling up debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 3 hr Pppp 311
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) 4 hr a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) 5 hr a-citizen 14
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) 5 hr a-citizen 5
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... 17 hr Bella Esmail Moore 2
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) May 1 Izzy 117
News Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07) Apr 29 Chipper123 9
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC