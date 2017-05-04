Prosecutors Deem 2015 Fatal SJPD Shooting Justifiable
Two San Jose police officers who fatally shot a 22-year-old gang member in August 2015 will not face criminal charges, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Edrian Rivera, an alleged associate of the San Jose Crazy Crips gang who was on parole for attempted murder and armed with a large butcher's cleaver, was shot and killed by officers Timothy Faye and Adam Dorn just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2015, near 230 Packing Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Looking to Rent
|310
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Rick Fire
|49
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mon
|Izzy
|117
|Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07)
|Apr 29
|Chipper123
|9
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|Apr 26
|Romel Esmail
|1
|Romel Esmail & his sister Bella Esmail Moore Wa...
|Apr 26
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|togaparty
|285
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC