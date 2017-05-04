Prosecutors Deem 2015 Fatal SJPD Shooting Justifiable

Two San Jose police officers who fatally shot a 22-year-old gang member in August 2015 will not face criminal charges, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Edrian Rivera, an alleged associate of the San Jose Crazy Crips gang who was on parole for attempted murder and armed with a large butcher's cleaver, was shot and killed by officers Timothy Faye and Adam Dorn just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2015, near 230 Packing Place.

