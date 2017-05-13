Pizarro: San Jose State's new preside...

Pizarro: San Jose State's new president points to mother as inspiration

It's no stretch to say that we're all influenced to some degree by our mothers. And it doesn't change even if you're Mary Papazian , San Jose State's new president, who in her inaugural address to the campus remembered her mother, Marilyn Altoon Arshagouni , as an inspiration.

