Pizarro: Project celebrates San Josea s historic signs

The Stephen's Meat Products "Dancing Pig" sign on Montgomery Street in San Jose remains standing a decade after the Stephen's Meat building it advertised was demolished. The sign is featured in the new San Jose Sign Project guidebook, which will be released May 21, 2017.

