Pizarro: Hank Cocaa s legacy lives on in downtown San Jose

Hank Coca, who opened his downtown furniture store in 1957 at the corner of Santa Clara and Third streets, died April 29, 2017, at age 85. Hank Coca died at age 85 on April 29, but he leaves a strong legacy in the downtown San Jose furniture store that bears his name. If you wonder how strong, consider this: Downtown San Jose was in its Golden Age when Coca opened the store, then called Furniture Discount Warehouse, on the corner of Santa Clara and Third streets in 1957.

