Pizarro: Adobe puts bike-riding employees on the right path
A Bay Area BikeShare station is located outside the downtown San Jose headquarters of Adobe, which provides many programs and services for its employees who commute to work by bicycle. Bike to Work Day is Thursday, but for more than 200 Adobe employees, it'll be just another day commuting on two wheels.
