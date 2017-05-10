Pedestrian With Walker Struck, Killed by Car in San Jose

A pedestrian with a walker was struck and killed by a car in San Jose Friday night, but the victim "may have been at fault," according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near South Bascom Avenue and Scott Street, and a preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian "may have been at fault in this situation for stepping into traffic and crossing at a place other than where it is safe for a pedestrian to cross," CHP Officer Daniel Hill said.

