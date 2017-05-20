Pair of men sped away from an attempted traffic stop after officers spotted their stolen car.
Police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who fled from a traffic stop and scattered into a South San Jose neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The episode began about 5:42 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen car linked to an armed robbery earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|23 hr
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC