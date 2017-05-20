Pair of men sped away from an attempt...

Pair of men sped away from an attempted traffic stop after officers spotted their stolen car.

Police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who fled from a traffic stop and scattered into a South San Jose neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The episode began about 5:42 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen car linked to an armed robbery earlier in the day.

