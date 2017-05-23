Over 80% of 546 Station Locations Now Identified for the Ford GoBike Bike Share Program in Califo...
Two newly released maps new show over 80 percent of the locations proposed or sited for the Ford GoBike bike share stations throughout San Francisco and San Jose. The soon-to-launch program will boast more bike share bicycles per capita than anywhere else in North America.
