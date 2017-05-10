Opinion: How San Jose needs to prepar...

Opinion: How San Jose needs to prepare for its next flood or other disaster

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

From Washington, DC, I watched with admiration as San Jose residents responded to February's flood with both grit and empathy. In the aftermath, two fundamental tasks remain: recovery efforts for the victims, and strengthening the city's emergency response capability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Annoyed 312
News Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12) May 5 a-citizen 10
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) May 5 a-citizen 14
News Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14) May 5 a-citizen 5
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ... May 4 Bella Esmail Moore 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) May 3 Rick Fire 49
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC