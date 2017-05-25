On Thursday, police said one of the s...

On Thursday, police said one of the suspects brandished a knife at the victim over an argument.

Police on Thursday revealed new details about last weekend's stabbing of a San Jose State University football player and released surveillance video and images of two suspects. A San Jose police officer was flagged down at about 1 a.m. Sunday and told that a person had been stabbed near Post and South First streets.

