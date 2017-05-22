No suspects in stabbing of SJ State f...

No suspects in stabbing of SJ State football player

A stabbing early Sunday morning in downtown San Jose involved a San Jose State University football player, according to police and university officials. San Jose police said an officer was flagged down at about 1 a.m. and was told that someone was stabbed near the corner of Post and South First streets.

