New Silicon Valley flood project at risk because of red tape, water district says
Three months after Coyote Creek overflowed its banks and caused $100 million in damage to homes and businesses in San Jose, a flood control project straddling the city's northern edges with Milpitas may be in danger of being shut down because of bureaucratic red tape. The $35 million project is designed to provide 100-year flood protection to 2.2 miles of Upper Berryessa Creek, reducing flood risk to 680 properties and perhaps most importantly, to Santa Clara County's first BART station: the new Milpitas station, scheduled to open in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Sat
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC