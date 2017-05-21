New Silicon Valley flood project at risk because of red tape, water district says

Three months after Coyote Creek overflowed its banks and caused $100 million in damage to homes and businesses in San Jose, a flood control project straddling the city's northern edges with Milpitas may be in danger of being shut down because of bureaucratic red tape. The $35 million project is designed to provide 100-year flood protection to 2.2 miles of Upper Berryessa Creek, reducing flood risk to 680 properties and perhaps most importantly, to Santa Clara County's first BART station: the new Milpitas station, scheduled to open in December.

