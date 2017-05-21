New Silicon Valley flood project at r...

New Silicon Valley flood project at risk because of red tape, water district says

21 hrs ago

Three months after Coyote Creek overflowed its banks and caused $100 million in damage to homes and businesses in San Jose, a flood control project straddling the city's northern edges with Milpitas may be in danger of being shut down because of bureaucratic red tape. The $35 million project is designed to provide 100-year flood protection to 2.2 miles of Upper Berryessa Creek, reducing flood risk to 680 properties and perhaps most importantly, to Santa Clara County's first BART station: the new Milpitas station, scheduled to open in December.

