My Word: Legislature must take bold action on affordable housing

Bruce Silverman, of Pleasant Hill, with the Jewish renewal and interfaith group Chavurah Shir Neshama, works on the framing of one of the Habitat for Humanity homes in Martinez, Calif., on Saturday, June 6, 2015. Silverman was one of 500 volunteers from four Bay Area faith groups who spent the day building homes to relieve the housing shortage for those in need.

