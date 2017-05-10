MPCa s Tribley doesna t get Yosemite chancellor job
Trustees with the Yosemite Community College District in Modesto announced Thursday they picked Henry Chiong Vui Yong to be their next chancellor. Tribley was one of four finalists.
