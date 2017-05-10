Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan plays at Bay Area venues
The latter group has been together, under different leadership but the same name, since 1897. Throughout that time, with dozens of albums and side projects the group has had only a handful of musical directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Annoyed
|312
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC