Man guilty of killing missing Northern California girl
File - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, the family of Sierra LaMar, mother Marlene LaMar, sister Danielle LaMar and father, Steven LaMar hold hands during a news conference announcing the arrest of Antolin Garcia-Torres, in connection with the disappearance of Sierra LaMar in San Jose, Calif. A jury on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, found Garcia-Torres guilty of killing Sierra LaMar, whose body has not been found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|Annoyed
|312
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC