Local artists invite the public to visit during 'Open Studios'
Photograph by George Sakkestad Artist Eric Saint Georges is hosting seven other Open Studios artists at his Los Gatos home at 235 Mistletoe Road. Saint Georges is shown standing among his various sculptures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|Pppp
|311
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|Thu
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|May 1
|Izzy
|117
|Police Raid 'Costco Of Meth' Site In San Jose (Jan '07)
|Apr 29
|Chipper123
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC