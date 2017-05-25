Lighting the Way: Orphanage for young...

Lighting the Way: Orphanage for young sex slaves is now modern treatment refuge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Almaden Resident

Photograph by George Sakkestad Corrine Otsuki, left, and Silvia Lew have a wonderful time looking at the exhibit Radiant Light: The Story of Eastfield / Ming Quong, currently running at New Museum Los Gatos. Both ladies are former childhood residents of the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16) 9 hr HowBoutDah 2
Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Chol 4
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Tue Frank Leoheo 8
San Jose Music Emporium (Oct '12) Tue Musikologist 19
Trump Does Eunuch Tango May 22 notable quotes 1
Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix May 22 Sensitive Materia... 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC