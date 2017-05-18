Kiran Pabla jogging death: Street rac...

Kiran Pabla jogging death: Street racer gets year in jail

Kiran Pabla, 24, of San Jose, died Jan. 26, 2015 while jogging on Yerba Buena Road near Silver Creek Road when she was hit by a car suspected of engaging in a street race. From right, Elisa Barragan and her granddaughter Khloe Holguin, 5, leave a flower and painted rock at a memorial for 24-year-old Kiran Pabla, near the corner of Yerba Buena Road and Edenwood Drive in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015.

