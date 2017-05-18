Joanie Leeds Brings 'Brooklyn Baby!' Show to Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose
Award-winning kids' musician Joanie Leeds will bring a little bit of Brooklyn to the South Bay with a fun-filled, all-ages Brooklyn Baby! show at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 22 at the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA.
