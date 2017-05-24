Internal Affairs: Did San Jose council violate open-meeting law again?
The San Jose city council is photographed during a special meeting called by the council with regard to the Feb. 21, 2017 flood that inundated some communities in San Jose that are adjacent to Coyote Creek, which overran its banks. Landlords are crying foul after the City Council's 9-2 vote last month to explore policies that would prohibit discrimination against renters using Section 8 federal housing vouchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|San Jose Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|19
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|May 22
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|May 22
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC