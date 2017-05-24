If freeway becomes a toll road, project could be down more quickly.
Highway 37 is legendary for its backups. This, of course, is a line of folks near Sears Point raceway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|19 hr
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|San Jose Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|Mon
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|Mon
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC