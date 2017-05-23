Icicles rolls out Thai ice cream to Cupertino, Pleasanton, Newark
The folks at Icicles who took the San Jose ice cream world by storm - the line's easily an hour long on these warm days and nights - have rolled out the Thai rolled ice cream concept to three new locations. Shops are now open in Cupertino , Pleasanton and Newark , with a fourth coming in July to downtown San Mateo.
