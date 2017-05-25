Homeless say San Jose dumps possessions; city calls it trash
In a nondescript warehouse about 1,000 feet from Coyote Creek in North San Jose, 10 studio-sized rooms store the sum of what's been collected by the city during recent sweeps of homeless camps. There are bikes, scores of them, along with a half-dozen wheelchairs, a smattering of luggage, a few generators, a set of truck tires, and a mobility scooter that's been around since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(o XY 30s) and other Strong Stuffs (Nov '16)
|43 min
|HowBoutDah
|2
|Santa Clara Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Chol
|4
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|San Jose Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|19
|Trump Does Eunuch Tango
|May 22
|notable quotes
|1
|Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix
|May 22
|Sensitive Materia...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC