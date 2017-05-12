High-voltage warning: BART tracks from San Jose to Fremont fully electrified

Safety workers from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are knocking on doors Friday along the 10-mile BART extension from San Jose to Fremont to warn residents that the tracks are now fully energized and can be lethal if touched. VTA, which is constructing the BART extension from the Warm Springs station in Fremont to a new Berryessa station in North San Jose, said the entire stretch of railway will be fully energized beginning this weekend.

