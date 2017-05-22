Free Chromatic Coffee at soon-to-open San Jose location
Chromatic Coffee , part of the Bay Area's third wave of indie roasters, will give out free coffee, cold brew and treats - and sneak peeks at its soon-to-open location - for two hours Monday, May 22. The pre-opening will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at 17 N. Second St. near Santa Clara Street. The Chromatic folks are no strangers to downtown, owner Wendy Warren says.
