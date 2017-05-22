Former Campbell Rotary president dies

1 hr ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Rexford "Rex" Osborn, a former Rotary Club of Campbell president and man of many varied interests and skills, died May 3 of heart failure with his family at his side. He was 89. Osborn was the club president from 1987 to 1988.

