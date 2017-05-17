Five Adorable Coyote Pups Were Rescued After Their Mom Was Killed In A Hit-And-Run
San Jose resident Chuck Rossi and Silvia Restelli were so enamored with a coyote den on their property, they brilliantly set up a " Coyote Cam " to watch a mom and her five newborn pups brave their new world. According to Rossi, the coyote mom would appear every four hours or so during the pups' first two weeks of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 10
|Hillary Cliton
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|312
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC