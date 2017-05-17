Five Adorable Coyote Pups Were Rescue...

Five Adorable Coyote Pups Were Rescued After Their Mom Was Killed In A Hit-And-Run

Wednesday Read more: Sfist

San Jose resident Chuck Rossi and Silvia Restelli were so enamored with a coyote den on their property, they brilliantly set up a " Coyote Cam " to watch a mom and her five newborn pups brave their new world. According to Rossi, the coyote mom would appear every four hours or so during the pups' first two weeks of life.

