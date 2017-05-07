Family channels pain into crusade against San Jose's rising pedestrian deaths

The family had walked the crosswalk dozens if not hundreds of times to pick up children from Parkview Elementary School, in full sight of their home on Bluefield Drive in South San Jose. It's the spot where 5-year-old Aileen Quiroz Chavez died almost four years ago when an SUV ran into her, her then-2-year-old sister, Arlette, and her aunt, Elena Quiroz, as they walked in the marked crossing.

