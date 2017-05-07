Family channels pain into crusade against San Josea s rising pedestrian deaths

Jorge Quiroz, of Lathrop, and his sister, Elena Quiroz, photographed at an impromptu memorial near the crosswalk where his five-year-old daughter, Aileen Quiroz, was killed a few years ago as the family of the deceased girl speaks to the media on Bluefield Dr. in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 29, 2017. The family of Aileen Quiroz have chosen to honor her memory by taking up the cause of advocating traffic and street safety to Spanish-speaking and other communities in the South Bay.

