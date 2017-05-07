Family channels pain into crusade against San Josea s rising pedestrian deaths
Jorge Quiroz, of Lathrop, and his sister, Elena Quiroz, photographed at an impromptu memorial near the crosswalk where his five-year-old daughter, Aileen Quiroz, was killed a few years ago as the family of the deceased girl speaks to the media on Bluefield Dr. in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 29, 2017. The family of Aileen Quiroz have chosen to honor her memory by taking up the cause of advocating traffic and street safety to Spanish-speaking and other communities in the South Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 5
|Pppp
|311
|Cloud lifts over young immigrants seeking legal... (Nov '12)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|10
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|14
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|5
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|Iranian - Brother & Sister Wanted for FRAUD In ...
|May 4
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|May 3
|Rick Fire
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC