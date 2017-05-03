Downtown San Jose property buys portend mega tech campus

Conceptual images show a tech campus proposed for downtown San Jose by realty firm Trammel Crow, with the SAP center visible on the left. Trammel Crow and other realty investors have gobbled up large and small parcels in downtown San Jose - spending over $70 million - in an area that could create one or more mega-campuses near Diridon Station for tech giants.

