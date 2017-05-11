Council says it will look to work col...

Council says it will look to work collaboratively with San Jose to address odor issues.

Republic Services, which operates the Newby Island Landfill on the San Jose-Milpitas border, saw San Jose Planning Commission on Dec. 7 authorize the company's plans to expand the dump by nearly 100 vertical feet and see its estimated closure date extended to January 2041. Milpitas City Council voted last week to not pursue any further litigation about the landfill.

